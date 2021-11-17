Susanna Hoffs on Her New Covers Album and Reuniting the Austin Powers Band

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles sits down with Kyle Meredith to detail her new covers album, Bright Lights.

The singer-songwriter talks about the importance of cover songs in her career and performing the music of artists who tragically died, including Nick Drake, Chris Bell, and Prince. Hoffs also tells us about her history singing with Aimee Mann, who duets on a cover of Bad Finger’s “Name of the Game.” Elsewhere, she dishes on her love of The Velvet Underground, seeing the Sex Pistols for one of their last shows, and finding Patti Smith’s music in the ’70s.

Hoffs also discusses her wanting the Austin Powers band Ming Tea to reunite for next year’s 25th anniversary, as well as covering David Bowie and working with Julian Hatfield on her 1991 debut solo album.

Listen to Susanna Hoffs talk all things covers album by listening to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

