Susanna Hoffs on Her New Covers Album and Reuniting the Austin Powers Band

The Bangles singer also talks about singing with Aimee Mann and her love of The Velvet Underground

kmw suzanna hoffs of the bangles kyle meredith with Jonathon Kingsbury covers album
Kyle Meredith with Suzanna Hoffs, photo by Jonathon Kingsbury
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 17, 2021 | 11:09am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles sits down with Kyle Meredith to detail her new covers album, Bright Lights.

    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter talks about the importance of cover songs in her career and performing the music of artists who tragically died, including Nick Drake, Chris Bell, and Prince. Hoffs also tells us about her history singing with Aimee Mann, who duets on a cover of Bad Finger’s “Name of the Game.” Elsewhere, she dishes on her love of The Velvet Underground, seeing the Sex Pistols for one of their last shows, and finding Patti Smith’s music in the ’70s.

    Hoffs also discusses her wanting the Austin Powers band Ming Tea to reunite for next year’s 25th anniversary, as well as covering David Bowie and working with Julian Hatfield on her 1991 debut solo album.

    Listen to Susanna Hoffs talk all things covers album by listening to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

