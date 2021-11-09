Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Every Taylor Swift Album, Ranked From Worst to Best

From her self-titled debut to 2020's evermore, where does your favorite album fall on the list?

Taylor Swift Albums
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary SirokyConsequence Staff
and Follow
November 9, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection. This time, we take a look at Taylor Swift’s full discography in celebration of Red (Taylor’s Version), which arrives this week.

    All right, here’s the thing — ranking Taylor Swift‘s discography is not an easy task.

    When considering a songwriter whose work spans so many different eras, it’s only to be expected that different people will have different personal connections to parts of her catalogue. I’ve written in the past that less stellar tracks from Swift can be treated like smudges on a crystal wine glass set — everything is still pretty beautiful, and often much better than collections that might be found elsewhere.

    Advertisement

    Swift’s journey from girl-next-door country act to pop star to woodsy poet has been over a decade, meaning her fan base has grown up with her. Recently, folklore and evermore offered a chance for doubters to see Swift’s songwriting power on full display, but the truth is that her pen has always been her sword. Songwriting prowess is not new here — it’s just taken different forms as Swift has transformed from teenage wunderkind to a confident and careful adult.

    For this ranking, we consulted Swift’s catalogue through a few different lenses. We dug into the album artwork (I Can Picture It), the best and worst tracks on the album (The 1 and Tolerate It, respectively), and analyzed her lead single rollout. Naturally, we highlighted lyrics from each album that feel like a personal attack (there are always a few), selected the best music video from each era (If This Was a Movie), and highlighted the best bridge from each collection (‘Cause Baby, I Could Build a Bridge). Our overall thoughts are summarized in the section marked Call It What You Want.

    wildest dreams taylor's version
     Editor's Pick
    Song of the Week: Taylor Swift Revives Our “Wildest Dreams” With Surprise Re-Recording

    Ahead of this Friday’s release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and the imminent arrival of the extended version of “All Too Well,” we (and fellow Swifties) are bracing for impact. Looking back, it’s pretty amazing that the very brave seventeen-year old, curly-headed girl who sat on the CMAs stage and bravely sang her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” to Tim McGraw himself would go on to be, arguably, the biggest pop star in the world for a time.

    Advertisement

    If you revisit that performance, though, you’ll see that Swift already has a certain boldness to her. She didn’t know just how long, difficult, wonderful, magical, and miserable the road ahead of her was, but she was ready for the adventure. Her life experience has always informed her work, and the result is a collection of stories that will be part of the pop culture landscape for a very long time.

    Without further ado, our ranking — are you ready for it?

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

winona ryder best roles

Winona Ryder's 10 Best Roles

October 29, 2021

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

The 22 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

and October 29, 2021

Curb Your Enthusiasm guest stars

16 Best Curb Your Enthusiasm Guest Stars of All Time: Michael J. Fox, Jon Hamm and More

October 22, 2021

Wes Anderson Movies Ranked

Every Wes Anderson Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

October 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Every Taylor Swift Album, Ranked From Worst to Best

Menu Shop Search Sale