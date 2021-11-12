Taylor Swift Dishes on “All Too Well,” Collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on Fallon and Meyers: Watch

Happy Red re-release day! Last night, Taylor Swift spilled so much tea about Red (Taylor’s Version) that she had to make the rounds on not one, but two late night shows.

First, the superstar stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon minutes before the album was released to talk about the new 10-minute version of the fan favorite track “All Too Well.”

“The one that I am the most excited about is a song called ‘All Too Well (The 10 Minute Version),'” she dished, revealing the she first came up with the original 10-minute version on the fly by ad-libbing with her band during rehearsals for the Speak Now tour. “At the end of the day, my mom came up to my sound guy and she’s like, ‘Is there any chance that you recorded that?’ And he was like, ‘Yup,’ and handed her a CD.”

Only later did she cut the song’s length down to the 2012 studio version. “‘Cause the 10 minutes is absurd; that’s an absurd length of time for a song to be. Who thinks that they can put out a 10-minute song? I mean… clearly me,” she self-deprecatingly quipped.

Once the studio set was out, Swift then chatted with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. After reiterating her reasons for re-recording her back catalog after the masters were purchased by Scooter Braun, the singer opened up about enlisting Phoebe Bridgers for a previously-unheard track she’d dusted off from the vault.

“Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world…Like, if she sings it, I will listen to it,” she said. “With Phoebe, I reached out and I sent her this song called ‘Nothing New,’ which I wrote when I was 22. And it’s really, really special to me because it was the first time I was not a shiny new artist… ‘Cause I really wanted another female artist who I loved to sing it with me, because I think it has a very female artist perspective that we go through that experience. And her response was, ‘I’ve been waiting for this text my entire life.'”

For even more about Red (Taylor’s Version), watch the icon’s pair of late-night interviews below.

This weekend, Swift will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for her fifth go around, where she’s expected to debut the full version of “All Too Well” live for the very first time.

