Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Dishes on “All Too Well,” Collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on Fallon and Meyers: Watch

"Who thinks that they can put out a 10-minute song? I mean... clearly me."

taylor swift red taylor's version late night with seth meyers the tonight show starring jimmy fallon interview watch
Taylor Swift (Late Night with Seth Meyers)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 12, 2021 | 11:59am ET

    Happy Red re-release day! Last night, Taylor Swift spilled so much tea about Red (Taylor’s Version) that she had to make the rounds on not one, but two late night shows.

    First, the superstar stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon minutes before the album was released to talk about the new 10-minute version of the fan favorite track “All Too Well.”

    “The one that I am the most excited about is a song called ‘All Too Well (The 10 Minute Version),'” she dished, revealing the she first came up with the original 10-minute version on the fly by ad-libbing with her band during rehearsals for the Speak Now tour. “At the end of the day, my mom came up to my sound guy and she’s like, ‘Is there any chance that you recorded that?’ And he was like, ‘Yup,’ and handed her a CD.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Only later did she cut the song’s length down to the 2012 studio version. “‘Cause the 10 minutes is absurd; that’s an absurd length of time for a song to be. Who thinks that they can put out a 10-minute song? I mean… clearly me,” she self-deprecatingly quipped.

    Once the studio set was out, Swift then chatted with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. After reiterating her reasons for re-recording her back catalog after the masters were purchased by Scooter Braun, the singer opened up about enlisting Phoebe Bridgers for a previously-unheard track she’d dusted off from the vault.

    Taylor Swift Albums
     Editor's Pick
    Every Taylor Swift Album, Ranked From Worst to Best

    “Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world…Like, if she sings it, I will listen to it,” she said. “With Phoebe, I reached out and I sent her this song called ‘Nothing New,’ which I wrote when I was 22. And it’s really, really special to me because it was the first time I was not a shiny new artist… ‘Cause I really wanted another female artist who I loved to sing it with me, because I think it has a very female artist perspective that we go through that experience. And her response was, ‘I’ve been waiting for this text my entire life.'”

    Advertisement

    For even more about Red (Taylor’s Version), watch the icon’s pair of late-night interviews below.

    This weekend, Swift will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live for her fifth go around, where she’s expected to debut the full version of “All Too Well” live for the very first time.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

MO 2022

MØ Announces New Album Motordrome, Shares Tracks "Brad Pitt" and "Goosebumps": Stream

November 12, 2021

Puscifer Live Albums

Puscifer Release Recent Livestream Concerts as Soundtrack Albums: Stream

November 12, 2021

failure new album wild type droid

Failure Announce New Album Wild Type Droid, Share "Headstand": Stream

November 12, 2021

govt mule heavy load blues stream

Gov't Mule on the 5 Artists Who Inspired Their New Album Heavy Load Blues: Exclusive

November 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Dishes on "All Too Well," Collaborating with Phoebe Bridgers on Fallon and Meyers: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale