Taylor Swift Shares “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)”: Stream

Swift returns to Long Pond Studios

Taylor Swift Sad Girl Autumn
Taylor Swift, photo via YouTube
November 17, 2021 | 8:09pm ET

    In the just-under-a-year (!) since she surprise-released her ninth studio album, evermoreTaylor Swift has become well-aware of her title as the reigning queen of Sad Girl Autumn. To really drive that point home, the Scooter Braun kryptonite has shared yet another version of her 2012 masterpiece, “All Too Well” — this time, it’s Swift’s new 10-minute version, now recorded live at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond Studios. At the risk of being almost too on-the-nose, this recording has been titled “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version).”

    “We hear Long Pond Studios is a great place to spend #SadGirlAutumn,” the official Taylor Nation Twitter account teased on Wednesday (November 17th), referencing last year’s live performance of folklore recorded at the same space. “#AllTooWellSadGirlAutumnVersion recorded at Long Pond Studios is dropping faster than the leaves.”

    Featuring just vocals and piano, the “Sad Girl Autumn” version lives up to its name — we’d recommend keeping a red scarf nearby just in case you need to wipe those tears away. Listen to “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)” below.

    Swift has had an incredibly busy past week or so celebrating the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). She pulled a late-night triple-threat by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyersand Saturday Night Live in the span of two nights — the latter of which featured her live debut of the 10-minute “All Too Well.” She also shared the self-directed All Too Well: The Short Film, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal a pair of ill-fated lovers.

