Taylor Swift Performs 10-Minute Version of “All Too Well” on SNL: Watch

This week in her quest for world domination, Taylor Swift released her long-anticipated re-recording of Red, the 2012 album that helped cement her transition from country-pop singer-songwriter to complete pop superstar. Over the weekend, she took to Saturday Night Live to perform the 10-minute version of the fan favorite song “All Too Well.”

“All Too Well” immediately became known upon Red’s release as some of the best of Swift’s storytelling. Its tale of heartbreak — written in the aftermath of her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal — is rife with imagery of romantic trips upstate and “casually cruel” phone calls once the romance burned out. Written on the fly as a sort of soundcheck rant, the track’s original 10-minute minute version has been spoken of in hushed, reverent tones in fan circles for years.

Now that it’s finally been released, it doesn’t disappoint. Swift’s original lyrics of pain combine with a newfound bite. “You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine/ And that made me want to die,” she sings. Soon enough, however, comes a payoff: “And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes/ I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.”

For her appearance on SNL, Swift performed alongside her newly released short film of the same name, which was shown on a video screen in the background. Watch the replay below.

Swift’s fifth turn as SNL musical guest accompanied host Jonathan Majors as he promoted the Netflix western The Harder They Fall. Before the performance, she swung by Studio 8H neighbors Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to discuss all things Red (Taylor’s Version). See where we ranked Red within Swift’s lengthy discography here.

