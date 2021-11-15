Menu
Taylor Swift Crashes a Wedding in Video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version): Watch

The visuals come courtesy of Blake Lively

Taylor Swift in “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” video
November 15, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” is one of nine new songs taken “From the Vault” and added to Taylor Swift’s recently refreshed album Red (Taylor’s Version)The country-pop kiss-off features vocals from Chris Stapleton, and it now has a new music video directed by Blake Lively and co-written by Lively and Swift. Check it out below.

    The visuals open with a groom reciting his vows, though it turns out to be a rehearsal in the bathroom mirror, and his groomsmen are all wiggling in front of urinals. At the black and white reception, Swift appears as an apparition in red, dropping cherries into drinks and toppling the groom from the top of the wedding cake.

    At one point, she returns in a flowing white wedding gown, tempting her ex away from his bride. But this is just to prove a point, as the dress sprouts roses and turns red, and Swift grabs her guitar to power through the final chorus. As a twist, the whole video is shown to be just a fantasy in the groom’s mind as he practices his vows in the bathroom mirror.

    Over the weekend, Swift shared All Too Well: The Short Film, and performed the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on Saturday Night Live. Red (Taylor’s Version) was streamed over 90 million times in its first 24 hours, shattering the previous record Swift set on folklore.

    Watch the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” below.

