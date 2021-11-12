Menu
Taylor Swift Unveils Red (Taylor’s Version): Stream

Featuring collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran, as well as a 10-minute version of "All Too Well"

taylor swift red taylor's version new album rerecording stream
Taylor Swift, photo by Beth Garrabrant
November 12, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Burnin’ red! Taylor Swift has released Red (Taylor’s Version). Stream the re-recording below.

    The massive, 30-track collection outdoes the superstar’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) from earlier this year by four tracks. It contains all 16 songs from the 2012 version of Red as well as four of the bonus tracks from the deluxe edition. Additionally, the Grammy winner has reached into her vault and dusted off seven previously-unheard tracks from the original Red writing sessions including new collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (“Nothing New”), Chris Stapleton (“I Bet You Think About Me”), and bestie Ed Sheeran (“Run”).

    Finally, the album closes with the long-awaited 10-minute version of fan favorite “All Too Well,” which has reached near-mythic status among Swifties in the nine years since the singer first unfurled the wistful tale of an amber-hued trip upstate and a forgotten scarf left at the house of her ex-lover’s sister.

    “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” Swift shared when announcing the re-recording back in June. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

