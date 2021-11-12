Tears For Fears Announce 2022 Tour with Garbage

Next year, Tears For Fears will embark on their first US tour in five years. Even more exciting, they’re bringing Garbage along for the ride.

“The Tipping Point World Tour” comes in support of Tears For Fears’ new album of the same name. Marking their first new studio album in two decades, The Tipping Point will be released on February 25th, 2022 through Concord Records.

The US amphitheater tour spans 21 dates kicking off May 20th in Cincinnati, Ohio. Garbage will provide support for the duration of the tour.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets go on sale November 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Each ticket purchased includes a digital download of The Tipping Point. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

Recently, Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabel appeared on The Story Behind the Song podcast and to discuss the band’s classic song, “Mad World,” as well as their new single, “The Tipping Point.” Listen to the full episode here.

Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

05/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

05/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

05/29 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion ^

06/01 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

06/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

06/10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater ^

06/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

06/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

06/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ^

06/22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^

06/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

06/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theate ^

Advertisement

^ = w/ Garbage