Tours On Sale This Week: Tears For Fears, Journey, Beach House & More

Another week, another stacked deck of tours on sale. Music fans can take their pick from legacy artists, celebrate the return of a dream pop duo, catch marathon shows from one of the best psych-rock acts today, and many more.

This spring, Tears For Fears will hit the road for their first US tour in five years, while fellow veterans Journey will be teaming with Billy Idol and Toto for an expansive North American tour of their own.

Meanwhile, Beach House are celebrating their first album in four years with a massive world tour, and the prolific King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will trot the globe with fellow Aussie act Amyl and the Sniffers in tow.

Advertisement

Related Video

Other treks of note are North American jaunts from Turnstile, Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius, and Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. Read more below.

Tears For Fears with Garbage: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In February 2022, Tears For Fears will release The Tipping Point, their first studio album in two decades. To mark the occasion, the British duo will embark on their first US tour in five years, taking Garbage along for the ride. The amphitheater tour spans 21 dates and will kick off in Cincinnati on May 20th before making stops in cities like Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Journey with Billy Idol and Toto: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Next year, Journey will hit the road for an extensive North American tour alongside Billy Idol and Toto. Running from late February through mid-May, “Freedom Tour 2022” will stop in 40 cities across the US and Canada. Idol will open the first leg of the tour, before Toto assume those duties starting in April.

Beach House: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

In celebration of Beach House’s return with the four-part Once Twice Melody, the dream pop duo are hitting the road for a massive world tour. Taking place from February through July, the jaunt contains two separate North American legs as well as a European run.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Beginning next March, Aussie psych-rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will be traversing across Europe and the North and South Americas for an expansive world tour that doesn’t wrap up until Halloween. Among the rotating supporting acts are Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, and Leah Senior.

Turnstile: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Coming off their recent EP Turnstile Love Connection and full-length album Glow On, Baltimore’s Turnstile have mapped out a North American tour featuring a pair of warm-up shows in February before officially taking place from late April through late May. For the primary leg of the outing, Ceremony, Citizen, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair will join in support.

Soccer Mommy: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit just after Soccer Mommy released her sophomore album color theory in February 2020, but she’s making up for lost time with a North American tour next spring. She will be joined by Peel Dream Magazine for a trek that will make its way up the East Coast after kicking off in Athens, Georgia on March 10th.

Perfume Genius: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Next March and April, Perfume Genius is embarking on a 15-date North American tour in support of Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. one of the best albums of 2020. It will include dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto before wrapping up at Beacon Theatre in New York City. He will be joined by Hand Habits, with Julia Holter appearing at the LA gig.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

One year after releasing their album Carnage this past March, Nick Cave and Bad Seed member Warren Ellis are headed out on a North American tour. The 17-date jaunt includes two-night stands in Austin, Oakland, and Montreal, as well as four nights bouncing around Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York.

Advertisement