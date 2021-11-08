Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Two Puppets Feud as Ted Cruz Attacks Big Bird Over COVID-19 Vaccine

"Government propaganda... for your five year old!" Cruz wrote on Twitter

ted cruz big bird covid-19 vaccine
Ted Cruz and Big Bird
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 8, 2021 | 2:12pm ET

    Big Bird, a bird-like puppet, got his COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, leading Senator Ted Cruz, a human-like puppet, to attack the Sesame Street institution as, “Government propaganda… for your five year old!”

    “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird tweeted on Saturday, November 6th. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

    The decision to inoculate the eight-foot anthropomorphic canary is unlikely to be controversial with the vast majority of the population, considering that 67% of Americans of all ages, and 78% of those 12 and up, have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. Besides that, health experts agree that the vaccines are safe for children (Big Bird is canonically a six-year-old) and inoculating young people is an important step in curtailing the spread of the virus and preventing rare but severe health complications. But feelings don’t care about your facts, and members of the Republican party feel that this is unimaginably sinister.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Senator Cruz’s assault on Sesame Street was joined by Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, who said the tweet was, “Twisted,” and “Brainwashing children.” Newsmax host and onetime Trump advisor Steve Cortes called the post “actually evil.” Both made the false claim that children are “not at risk from COVID.”

    Of course, not everyone came out against Big Bird’s vaccination, because not everyone is a lunatic. President Biden replied on Twitter, “Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

    This is not the first time Big Bird received a vaccine; a 1972 episode of Sesame Street showed him being inoculated against measles. You can check out a clip below. This is also not the first time the right wing establishment has feuded with Sesame Street. Last year, Tucker Carlson went on an unhinged rant after Elmo tried to teach children about racism. Season 52 of Sesame Street debuts on HBO Max on November 11th.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

chakra coin randy blythe dez fafara

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara Back New Cryptocurrency Chakra Coin

November 8, 2021

bts new album

Are BTS Getting Ready to Drop A New Album? A Brief Investigation

November 8, 2021

nnamdi are you happy new ep backseat new song stream tour dates

NNAMDÏ Announces New EP Are You Happy, Shares "Backseat": Stream

November 8, 2021

saba 2022 tour back home north american usa tickets

Saba Announces 2022 North American "Back Home Tour"

November 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Two Puppets Feud as Ted Cruz Attacks Big Bird Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Menu Shop Search Sale