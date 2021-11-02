Terrace Martin Announces New Album Drones, Shares “Leave Us Be”: Stream

Terrace Martin has announced a new album, Drones, out Friday via Sounds of Crenshaw / BMG. If three days is too long of a wait, the jazz musician shared the first single “Leave Us Be” today.

Drones offers commentary on the growing sense of apathy in American culture, and seeks to unmask the Black American experience in what Martin calls a “Black Disneyland.” An all-star lineup of collaborators helps him accomplish this goal.

After Martin produced notable works from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, YG, and more, the artists have come back to return the favor, making Drones a who’s who of modern hip-hop. Lamar, Snoop, Ty Dolla $ign, and James Fauntelroy all appear on the title track, while Leon Bridges, Smino, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and more appear elsewhere on the album. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The multi-instrumentalist described the versatility of Drones in a statement. “There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” he said. You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Slinky, syncopated bass opens “Leave Us Be,” before light keys and Martin’s silky voice join in. A chorus of horns round off the infectious R&B track. Stream it below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

Drones Artwork:

Drones Tracklist:



01. Turning Poison Into Medicine

02. Drones (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, and Snoop Dogg)

03. Leave Us Be

04. Work it Out (feat. Cordae)

05. This Morning (feat. Arin Ray and Smino)

06. Tapped (feat. Channel Tres and Celeste)

07. Reflection (feat. James Fauntleroy)

08. Leimert Park

09. Griots of the Crenshaw District (feat. Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and Hit-Boy)

10. Evil Eyes (feat. YG and Malaya)

11. Sick of Cryin (feat. Leon Bridges and D Smoke)

12. Don’t Let Go

13. Listen (feat. James Fauntleroy, Kim Burrell and Robert Glasper)