The Antlers Drop Surprise Losing Light EP, Announce 2022 Tour

The EP reimagines four songs from the band's recent album with an electronic edge

the antlers losing light ep stream
The Antlers, photo courtesy of artist
November 16, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    It took The Antlers seven years to release this year’s Green to Goldbut now the duo is back with their second release in nine months. Today Peter Silberman and Michael Lerner surprise released Losing Light, an EP that reimagines four songs from their last record. They’ve also kept the ball rolling with word of their first tour since 2019.

    Losing Light trades The Antlers’ typical indie rock sound for an electronic edge. In a statement for the EP, frontman Silberman described the project as an exercise in imagining the future of music and technology. “How would these songs sound if they were being reconstituted from memory fifty years from now, after decades of technological evolution, alongside analog and digital degradation?” the artist asked. “I began to consider how we reconstruct the past once we’re many years removed from it, with only scattered, decaying artifacts to reference.”

    Silberman continued: “Following this premise of Green to Gold as if remembered from the distant future, we began to reassemble pieces of several songs in different iterations — the earliest versions and demos, pieces of the album versions, and newly-created recordings. To bring them all into the same world, we processed each of these elements in ways that would repeatedly age them backwards and forwards, as if being blasted into the past, then flung into the future.”

    On tour with a full band, Silberman and Lerner will hit Europe from March to April, then travel the US and Canada from May to June. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 17th at 10 a.m. local time.

    If you’re curious about how The Antlers do electronic music, stream Green to Gold below, and get tickets to their 2022 tour here.

    Losing Light EP Artwork:

    the antlers losing light ep artwork stream

    Losing Light EP Tracklist:
    01. Losing Light
    02. Volunteered
    03. G2G
    04. Twas

    The Antlers 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/25 — Berlin, DE @ Lido
    03/27 — Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
    03/ 28 — Stockholm, SE @ Slaktykrykan
    03/29 — Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
    03/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ Bremem Teater
    04/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Old Hall
    04/02 — Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
    04/03 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    04/05 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    04/06 — Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    04/08 — Dublin, IR @ Academy
    04/09 — Limerick, IR @ Dolans
    04/11 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    04/12 — Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room
    04/14 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
    04/15 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
    05/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    05/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    05/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    05/07 — Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround
    05/08 — Durham, NC @ Hayti Center
    05/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    05/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    05/12 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
    05/13 — Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
    05/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
    05/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    05/18 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    05/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church
    0 5/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
    05/23 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
    05/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    05/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    05/27 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    05/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
    05/31 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    06/02 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    06/03 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
    06/04 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
    06/05 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Consequence
