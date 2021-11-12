Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Disney+ Shares Teaser Clip for Forthcoming Beatles Doc Get Back: Watch

Watch the band rehearse "I've Got a Feeling"

the beatles get back disney plus documentary exclusive clips
Get Back (Disney+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 12, 2021 | 12:32pm ET

    Just in time for your Thanksgiving festivities, Disney+ is serving up one more thing to be thankful for: Get Back, a new three-part documentary about the making of The BeatlesLet It Be, is hitting the streaming platform on November 25th. Following the unveiling of its official trailer last month, Disney+ has shared another preview of Get Back today with an exclusive first clip in honor of Disney+ Day.

    At just under 90 seconds, the clip spotlights the Fab Four — shaggy haircuts and all — running through “I’ve Got a Feeling,” a Lennon/McCartney-penned highlight from Let It Be. Largely recorded prior to Abbey Road, the album marked some of the last music The Beatles ever made — though it didn’t get released until after the band’s breakup.

    With that context, you can tell tensions in the studio are starting to rise: “Maybe we should learn a few songs first,” George Harrison offers passively at Paul McCartney’s suggestion to add more guitars to the song. Nevertheless, they sound fantastic in the stripped-down studio setting, evoking the same sense of raw talent exuded by their iconic 1969 performance on the Apple Corps rooftop.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Originally conceptualized as a standalone film, it was announced in June that director Peter Jackson had expanded the doc into a three-part series that’ll air over three nights. Jackson compiled the film from 55 hours of never-released footage and 140 hours of audio taken from the recording sessions, which has all been restored. Both visually and sonically, Get Back is shaping up to be a stunner for Beatles fans. Check out the “I’ve Got a Feeling” clip below.

    The Beatles also recently celebrated Let It Be with a massive 41-track reissue of the record, which you can buy for a pretty penny here. And now that the band has officially joined TikTok, we’ll just have to sit back and see if McCartney celebrates the premiere of Get Back with a dance challenge; don’t expect him to sign his autograph for you, though.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ghostbusters afterlife official soundtrack score Rob Simonsen Elmer Bernstein

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Official Soundtrack Announced, Two Tracks Released: Exclusive

November 12, 2021

licorice pizza soundtrack paul mccartney david bowie

Licorice Pizza Soundtrack Features David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Jonny Greenwood, and More

November 11, 2021

Rocky 4 Director's Cut Review

Stallone's Recut Rocky IV Has More Heart, But Less Charm: Review

November 11, 2021

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

Tom Petty Doc, Somewhere You Feel Free, Premieres on YouTube: Watch

November 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Disney+ Shares Teaser Clip for Forthcoming Beatles Doc Get Back: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale