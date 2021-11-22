The Darkness on Sex Robots, ’80s Goth Rock, and Guitar Solos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness sits down with Kyle Meredith for an interview about Motorheart, the explosive new album from the British rock band.

The lead singer tells us about making sure this wasn’t a pandemic record, the loss of mystique with direct access to artists, and writing as a character with disappointing relationships. In fact, its those relationships that finds the album’s narrator hooking up with a sex robot and singing about Jussy’s Girl, which is and isn’t a nod to the Rick Springfield song.

Hawkins also takes us into the music and describes how he comes up with his guitar solos, leaning into ’80s goth rock, and a bit of the backstories behind the bonus tracks.

Listen to the full interview with Justin Hawkins of The Darkness in the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or watch via the YouTube player below. Then make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

