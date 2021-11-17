The Districts Unveil New Song “Do It Over”: Stream

The Districts are back with another new single, “Do It Over.” Serving as the second look at the band’s upcoming album, Great American Painting, the track comes with a video directed by Frank Apollonio.
Where recent single “I Want to Feel It All” bubbles with syncopated guitar and keys, “Do It Over” turns to the acoustic in a more grounded offering from the Pennsylvania band. In a statement, Districts singer Rob Grote said the track is about hindsight’s 20/20 vision:
“‘Do It Over’ is about wising up and seeing the past through the lens of a more complete version of yourself. We’ve all made mistakes and some haunt us more than others. A lot of pain has been caused with good intentions. It’s also directed towards my younger self who wasn’t ready for the responsibility and attention of being in a band and speaking, singing and writing publicly, let alone simply navigating interpersonal relationships. It’s a simple song and a simple plea to right your wrongs and clarify your intentions and untangle the mess of relationships and do it the way you would now.”
Apollonio’s visuals see the band traverse the lush greenery of Ashford, Washington’s Mt. Rainier National Park and Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The sepia-toned video matches the song’s chilled out vibe well, but be warned: it may make you want to abandon modern life and move to the woods. Watch the clip below.
Great American Painting is out February 4th via Fat Possum, and follows last year’s You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.
The Districts have also added a trio of dates to their massive tour of the US and Europe, including a trek-closing show at their Philadelphia hometown’s Union Transfer on April 16th. Find the updated itinerary ahead and get your tickets through Ticketmaster.
The Districts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
11/26 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
11/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
12/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
12/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
12/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
01/22 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
01/23 — Lancaster, UK @ The Library
01/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
01/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
01/27 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
01/28 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft
01/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
02/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/02 — Manchester, UK @ YES
02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
02/05 — London, UK @ Lafayette
02/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
02/08 — Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
02/09 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
02/10 — Lille, FR @ Aereonauf
02/11 — Lille, FR @ Le Petit Bain
02/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21
02/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom
02/15 — Prague, CZ @ Chapeu Rouge
02/16 — Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
02/17 — Hamburg. DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
02/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
03/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
03/13 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
03/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
03/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
03/23 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/30 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/01 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/02 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/12 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
*= w/ Dr. Dog