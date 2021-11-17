Menu
The Districts Unveil New Song “Do It Over”: Stream

The second single from Great American Painting, out in February

the districts do it over single stream new album great american painting
The Districts, photo by Ebru Yildiz
November 17, 2021 | 9:39am ET

    The Districts are back with another new single, “Do It Over.” Serving as the second look at the band’s upcoming album, Great American Painting, the track comes with a video directed by Frank Apollonio.

    Where recent single “I Want to Feel It All” bubbles with syncopated guitar and keys, “Do It Over” turns to the acoustic in a more grounded offering from the Pennsylvania band. In a statement, Districts singer Rob Grote said the track is about hindsight’s 20/20 vision:

    “‘Do It Over’ is about wising up and seeing the past through the lens of a more complete version of yourself. We’ve all made mistakes and some haunt us more than others. A lot of pain has been caused with good intentions. It’s also directed towards my younger self who wasn’t ready for the responsibility and attention of being in a band and speaking, singing and writing publicly, let alone simply navigating interpersonal relationships. It’s a simple song and a simple plea to right your wrongs and clarify your intentions and untangle the mess of relationships and do it the way you would now.”

    Apollonio’s visuals see the band traverse the lush greenery of Ashford, Washington’s Mt. Rainier National Park and Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The sepia-toned video matches the song’s chilled out vibe well, but be warned: it may make you want to abandon modern life and move to the woods. Watch the clip below.

    Related Video

    Great American Painting is out February 4th via Fat Possum, and follows last year’s You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.

    The Districts have also added a trio of dates to their massive tour of the US and Europe, including a trek-closing show at their Philadelphia hometown’s Union Transfer on April 16th. Find the updated itinerary ahead and get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    The Districts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/26 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
    11/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    12/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*
    12/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    12/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    01/22 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
    01/23 — Lancaster, UK @ The Library
    01/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    01/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
    01/27 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre
    01/28 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft
    01/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club
    01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
    02/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    02/02 — Manchester, UK @ YES
    02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange
    02/05 — London, UK @ Lafayette
    02/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
    02/08 — Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
    02/09 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
    02/10 — Lille, FR @ Aereonauf
    02/11 — Lille, FR @ Le Petit Bain
    02/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21
    02/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom
    02/15 — Prague, CZ @ Chapeu Rouge
    02/16 — Berlin, DE @ Hole 44
    02/17 — Hamburg. DE @ Bahnhof Pauli
    02/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
    03/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    03/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
    03/13 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
    03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    03/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    03/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    03/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    03/23 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
    03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
    03/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    03/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    03/30 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    04/01 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    04/02 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    04/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    04/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
    04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    04/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    04/12 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    04/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

    *= w/ Dr. Dog

