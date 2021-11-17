The Districts Unveil New Song “Do It Over”: Stream

The Districts are back with another new single, “Do It Over.” Serving as the second look at the band’s upcoming album, Great American Painting, the track comes with a video directed by Frank Apollonio.

Where recent single “I Want to Feel It All” bubbles with syncopated guitar and keys, “Do It Over” turns to the acoustic in a more grounded offering from the Pennsylvania band. In a statement, Districts singer Rob Grote said the track is about hindsight’s 20/20 vision:

“‘Do It Over’ is about wising up and seeing the past through the lens of a more complete version of yourself. We’ve all made mistakes and some haunt us more than others. A lot of pain has been caused with good intentions. It’s also directed towards my younger self who wasn’t ready for the responsibility and attention of being in a band and speaking, singing and writing publicly, let alone simply navigating interpersonal relationships. It’s a simple song and a simple plea to right your wrongs and clarify your intentions and untangle the mess of relationships and do it the way you would now.”

Apollonio’s visuals see the band traverse the lush greenery of Ashford, Washington’s Mt. Rainier National Park and Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The sepia-toned video matches the song’s chilled out vibe well, but be warned: it may make you want to abandon modern life and move to the woods. Watch the clip below.

Related Video

Great American Painting is out February 4th via Fat Possum, and follows last year’s You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.

The Districts have also added a trio of dates to their massive tour of the US and Europe, including a trek-closing show at their Philadelphia hometown’s Union Transfer on April 16th. Find the updated itinerary ahead and get your tickets through Ticketmaster.

The Districts 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/26 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

11/27 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

12/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore*

12/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

12/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

01/22 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

01/23 — Lancaster, UK @ The Library

01/24 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

01/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

01/27 — Norwich, UK @ Arts Centre

01/28 — Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Loft

01/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

01/31 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/01 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/02 — Manchester, UK @ YES

02/03 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange

02/05 — London, UK @ Lafayette

02/06 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

02/08 — Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

02/09 — Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

02/10 — Lille, FR @ Aereonauf

02/11 — Lille, FR @ Le Petit Bain

02/12 — Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Werk 21

02/14 — Munich, DE @ Strom

02/15 — Prague, CZ @ Chapeu Rouge

02/16 — Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

02/17 — Hamburg. DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

02/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

03/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

03/13 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

03/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

03/18 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

03/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

03/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/22 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/23 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/25 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/27 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/30 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/01 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/02 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04/03 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/05 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/09 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/10 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/12 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/13 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

04/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

*= w/ Dr. Dog