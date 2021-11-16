The Dodos Share Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Grizzly Peak: Exclusive

In our Track by Track feature, artists take the time to dig deep into each song on their latest offering. Today, The Dodos look out from the Grizzly Peak of their eight LP.

The Dodos are back with their new album, Grizzly Peak. Stream it below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Grizzly Peak marks The Dodos’ eighth full-length release, following 2018’s Certainty Waves. The band were determined to make a “back to form” record, something they accomplished over the LP’s 10 tracks. Speaking about the lead single, “Annie,” vocalist Meric Long said the “intentions of the record are: rediscovering the initial premise for this band, while saying ‘thank you’ to our fans and those we’ve worked with along the way.”

Advertisement

Long went deeper into that goal by providing Consequence with an exclusive Track by Track breakdown of the effort. Read on beneath the streams to see what else he had to say.

The Dodos kick off their tour supporting Grizzly Peak tonight with a gig in Visalia, California. Check out their full itinerary here, and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>