In Case You’re Not Aware, The Flaming Lips Have Been Performing Inside Giant Bubbles and We’ve Got Pics

The Flaming Lips‘ “American Head American Tour” rolled into Boston’s House of Blues on Monday (November 15th), and a Consequence photographer was on site to catch all of the inflatable action.

For those who are just tuning in, the Lips have been performing pandemic-appropriate space bubble concerts, with each band member encased in an enormous plastic ball. It’s a sight to behold, for sure.

“I’m driving in the car and I think, ‘Oh yeah, that’d be fine.’ So, I just do the quickest 20-second sketch,” Coyne told CBS Sunday Morning of how he came up with the bubble concert concept over COVID. “And then you know, a half hour later I’m like, ‘Oh, I got it. All right!'”

After staging a few initial bubble concerts earlier in 2021, the Lips decided that the concept worked well enough to apply on the rest of their tour. Furthermore, proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours or full vaccine required was required at the Boston show.

Catch The Flaming Lips on tour; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp The Flaming Lips, photo by Jen Vesp