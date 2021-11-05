HBO Releases The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Teaser: Watch

Season two of The Righteous Gemstones airs on HBO beginning Sunday, January 9th. In anticipation, the first teaser trailer has been revealed.

The half-hour comedy about a televangelist family stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Nettles. Joining the cast for season two are Eric Andre (as a competing megachurch paster named Lyle Lissons), Jason Schwartzman, and Eric Roberts.

Per a logline provided by HBO, season two “finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.”

The first two episodes of the nine-episode season will air on Sunday, January 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, with additional episodes airing on subsequent Sundays.