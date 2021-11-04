The Simpsons Tease “Darker and Prestigier” Crime Thriller in Trailer for “A Serious Flanders”: Watch

Stupid, sexy Flanders is in some stupid, sexy trouble in the first trailer for The Simpsons‘ upcoming two-part episode “A Serious Flanders.” Part one airs November 7th, and part two follows on November 14th.

This “Simpflix” production is an “Emmy-baiting crime drama,” according to the trailer, which promises something, “Darker and prestigier than anything you’ve ever seen.” Via Variety, it came about after The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman finally got caught up on the TV adaption of Fargo.

“We wanted to do all the tricks that these cool streaming shows get to do: Flashbacks, crazy time jumps, the feeling that anyone might die,” Selman said. “It’s all the tricks of the trade, for a semi-pretentious but also very cool kind of story. We have scenes that build tension or make fun of the idea of building tension.”

Cesar Mazariegos wrote both episodes and also cut the trailer. It begins with a phone call that spooks Flanders out of prayer. “God?” he asks. A man with a scarred eye replies, “Not quite, church chum.”

It’s not clear what this blemished bloke wants, but Chief Wiggum soon offers a sense of the stakes. “Satan himself has come to this town,” he announces, “And I’m not man enough to take him on.”

Part one is described with the logline: “When a ruthless debt collector comes to Springfield, Homer and Ned’s lives are sucked into the artfully violent world of prestige TV.” As for, “A Serious Flanders (Part Two),” it’s described thus: “Uff-da! Things for Ned and Homer go from bad to gosh-darn worse in the stunning conclusion of this SIMPFLIX prestige crime thriller.”

“A Serious Flanders” co-stars Brian Cox (Succesion), Cristin Milioti (Fargo), Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood), Chris O’Dowd (“Get Shorty”), and Jessica Paré (Mad Men.) The trailer has yet to be widely released, and for now can exclusively be watched at Variety.

Earlier this year, The Simpsons did a Marvel crossover with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and spoofed controversial rock icon Morrissey. The record-breaking series was recently renewed through its 34th season in 2023.