The War on Drugs Announce Livestream Event, Perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Kimmel: Watch

Even though post-pandemic live music has returned, livestream performances have taken the lead in the past two years — and The War on Drugs are continuing trend. Ahead of their massive world tour next year, the rock band have announced Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event, which will go down on Thursday, December 9th.

Living Proof will be filmed at Los Angeles’ Ukrainian Cultural Center, which is sure to make the band’s arena-sized sound feel even more full and vibrant. $1 from each ticket sold will go to She’s the First, “an organization devoted to making sure girls globally are educated, respected and heard.” Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th here, and if you can’t catch the stream live, ticketholders can watch it on-demand from December 10th through the 12th.

This news arrives just after The War on Drugs paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (November 17th), playing the title track of their lauded new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Their first late-night performance following the release of I Don’t Live Here Anymore marked a triumphant return. They were joined by indie duo Lucius on backing vocals, filling up the stage with a nine-piece ensemble. Watch them play “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” below on Kimmel below.

The War on Drugs have also brought I Don’t Live Here Anymore to CBS’ Saturday Sessions, as well as to NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. You can grab tickets to their upcoming tour via Ticketmaster.