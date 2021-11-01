The War on Drugs Perform Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

The War on Drugs played a set from their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, transforming their carpeted Burbank, CA studio into a performance space for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

NPR’s great ongoing bit of the pandemic era is that artists find clever ways to introduce a tiny desk into their home spaces. After opening with the title track, vocalist Adam Granduciel suddenly looked up. “Anybody have a capo?” he asked, referring to the device that is sometimes called a guitar clamp. “I left one on my desk,” he added meaningfully. Suddenly, a desk the size of a cell phone lowered from the ceiling, and lo and behold, it held a capo. “Oh, perfect,” he said.

Capo on strat, The War on Drugs segued into “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” and they followed it up with, “Old Skin” and “Change.” Check out the performance below.

Earlier this fall, the rockers played “Living Proof” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and this past weekend they worked through I Don’t Live Here Anymore for CBS’ Saturday Sessions. Next year they’ll hit the road on a lengthy tour, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.