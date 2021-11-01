Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Goin’ On Resounds 50 Years Later: Classic Review

Seminal funk album was released in November 1971

There's a Riot Goin' On
Sly and the Family Stone, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 1, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    Editor’s Note: Sly and the Family Stone released their fifth studio album on this day 50 years ago. Read Okla Jones’ retrospective essay below, and stay tuned for an exciting giveaway on Consequence surrounding the anniversary.

    When There’s a Riot Goin’ On was released in 1971 — exactly 50 years ago today, November 1st — America was a nation in transition, feeling the effects of the previous decade. The shadow of Dr. King’s assassination loomed over the black community; and the Vietnam War divided an entire country. What Sly and the Family Stone’s fifth album did was give a voice to a new generation yearning to be heard.

    The revolution, as it was referred to by some, was when the hip, twenty-somethings of the world experienced an awakening, so to speak, and pushed the limits of sex, drugs, and entertainment. Sly Stone, who was then still a young adult, was the perfect embodiment of this era. During the infancy stages of There’s a Riot Goin’ On, Sly recorded most of the album alone, heavily under the influence of narcotics.

    Advertisement

    After Sly and the Family Stone’s legendary Woodstock performance in 1969, there was a change within the group. Differences between Sly and other members — especially Larry Graham — created a rift in the group, but it also laid the foundation for their most important body of work. Sly’s everyday life may have been clouded by drug use, but the Black Panther movement of the late ’60s and early ’70s gave him a new awareness of the social climate that existed.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mulholland Drive

Now I'm in This Dream Place: Mulholland Drive Is Still Puzzling, 20 Years Later

October 13, 2021

Scrubs Music Moments

Scrubs is 20, So Pour Yourself an Appletini and Revisit 20 Iconic Music Moments

October 1, 2021

Nirvana Nevermind anniversary

30 Years Ago, Nirvana Unleashed the Game-Changing Nevermind

September 24, 2021

Portugal The Man Nirvana Nevermind

Portugal. The Man on the Impact of Nirvana's Nevermind: It "Literally Made Me Pick Up a Guitar"

September 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sly and the Family Stone's There's a Riot Goin' On Resounds 50 Years Later: Classic Review

Menu Shop Search Sale