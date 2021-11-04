Thundercat Vibes Through “Dragonball Durag” on Colbert: Watch

Thundercat brought the swanky It Is What It Is track “Dragonball Durag” to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was accompanied on the piano by house bandleader Jon Batiste.

Thundercat wielded a formidable six-string bass while wearing an eye-catching ensemble: red Gucci hat, shimmering gold Gucci sweater, and short shorts that would have gotten him sent home from many a high school. The performance was light on movement but heavy on vibes, and ended with a bass solo flourish. You can check it out below.

“Dragonball Durag” was one of our favorite songs of 2020, and It Is What It Is was one of our favorite albums. In March of this year, Thundercat teamed up with Ace Hashimoto for the new single “VAPORWAVES.” Thundercat is currently on tour and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video