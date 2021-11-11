Menu
Thundercat Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue of The Golden Age of Apocalypse

Featuring bonus tracks "$200 TB" and "Daylight (Reprise)"

thundercat the golden age of apocalypse 10th anniversary vinyl reissue deluxe edition
Thundercat, photo by Quinn Dunziellas
November 11, 2021 | 11:06am ET

    Thundercat is marking the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, by dropping a deluxe reissue of the studio set on vinyl.

    The vinyl is set to arrive on store shelves on November 26th; for those keeping track on the calendar, that’s Record Store Day Black Friday. In addition to the album’s 13 original tracks, the reissue — which is pressed on a translucent red LP — will also include two new bonus cuts: “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).”

    Released on August 29th, 2011, The Golden Age of Apocalypse originally peaked at No. 9 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and features contributions from the likes of Shafiq Husayn and Om’Mas Keith of The Sa-Ra Creative Partners, drummer Chris “Daddy” Dave, Erykah Badu, and more.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Thundercat is currently in the midst of a North American headlining tour, which runs through December 11th with a closing show at History in Toronto. Grab tickets for the remaining dates via Ticketmaster here.

    Check out a sneak peek at The Golden Age of Apocalypse on vinyl below, followed by the complete tracklist.

    Last week, Thundercat also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform 2020’s It Is What It Is highlight “Dragonball Durag” with some help from bandleader Jon Batiste.

    Thundercat 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
    11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    11/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    11/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
    11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
    11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
    11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    11/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    12/03 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    12/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
    12/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    12/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    12/11 – Toronto, ON @ History

