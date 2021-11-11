Thundercat Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue of The Golden Age of Apocalypse

Thundercat is marking the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, by dropping a deluxe reissue of the studio set on vinyl.

The vinyl is set to arrive on store shelves on November 26th; for those keeping track on the calendar, that’s Record Store Day Black Friday. In addition to the album’s 13 original tracks, the reissue — which is pressed on a translucent red LP — will also include two new bonus cuts: “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).”

Released on August 29th, 2011, The Golden Age of Apocalypse originally peaked at No. 9 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and features contributions from the likes of Shafiq Husayn and Om’Mas Keith of The Sa-Ra Creative Partners, drummer Chris “Daddy” Dave, Erykah Badu, and more.

Meanwhile, Thundercat is currently in the midst of a North American headlining tour, which runs through December 11th with a closing show at History in Toronto. Grab tickets for the remaining dates via Ticketmaster here.

Check out a sneak peek at The Golden Age of Apocalypse on vinyl below, followed by the complete tracklist.

Last week, Thundercat also stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform 2020’s It Is What It Is highlight “Dragonball Durag” with some help from bandleader Jon Batiste.

Thundercat 2021 Tour Dates:

11/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

12/03 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

12/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/09 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/11 – Toronto, ON @ History