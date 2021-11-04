TNGHT Drop New Single “TUMS”: Stream

TNGHT have returned with their new single “TUMS,” as well as its accompanying music video. Stream the clip below.

Arriving via Warp Records/LuckyMe, the visual for the largely instrumental EDM track features dozens of creepy male faces wearing off-putting, oversized grins as they distort, grow, and shapeshift into one another over a wobbling, minimalist beat and laugh track.

Taking cues from Instagram, the Dan Streit-directed clip lampoons their identities by tagging a photo of 50 Cent and Al Pacino on the red carpet of 2008’s Righteous Kill, a stock image of two unnamed doctors, and more with their own social handles. “The curse is over it has finished,” reads the video description.

“TUMS” marks the first output from the production duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice since the release of their 2019 EP TNGHT II. That project, which included the singles “Serpent,” “Dollaz,” and the hook-laden “First Body,” was itself a major comeback for the pair after going on an extended, indefinite hiatus starting in late 2013.

In 2019, TNGHT also curated their very own Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1, including tracks by JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, Girl Unit, EARTHGANG, Denzel Curry, Mutant Joe, Romil Hemnani, and more — plus several of their own songs that had previously gone unreleased.

Outside of their collaboration, Mohawke dropped three mixtapes in 2020 alone — B.B.H.E., Poom Gems, and Airborne Lard — while Lunice released deluxe editions of his 2015 EP 180 and 2010’s Stacker Upper earlier this year.

