Tom Morello Announces New Solo Album Featuring Members of Metallica, Rush, and More; Shares Three Songs: Stream

A sister album to Morello's The Atlas Underground Fire

tom morello the atlas underground flood
Tom Morello (photo by Travis Shinn)
November 17, 2021 | 12:35pm ET

    Tom Morello has announced another guest-heavy new album, The Atlas Underground Flood, arriving December 3rd. He also shared three new tracks.

    The LP serves as the sister piece to The Atlas Underground Fire, which the Rage Against the Machine guitarist released just last month. Once again, Morello has enlisted a bevy of famous musical colleagues to contribute, including Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ben Harper, and more.

    Ahead of the full-album drop, Morello shared his collaborations with Rateliff and James (“Hard Times”), Barns Courtney (“Human”), and Harper (“Raising Hell”). Each singer adds their signature voice to Morello’s iconic guitar work, and the trio of songs present a variety of styles.

    The Atlas Underground Flood finishes what The Atlas Underground Fire started,” Morello said in a press release. “Fire and Flood are my London Calling. Admiring The Clash at their apex moment, I sought to make a double album where artistic intent supersedes genre. I aimed to forge a central curated vision to tie together a sonically fearless, wild, and wide-ranging musical ambition with a tremendous cast of collaborators. And of course, there are many guitar solos.”

    Last night (November 16th), Morello performed The Atlas Underground Fire track “Hold the Line” with the singer Grandson on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can watch that performance and hear the three new songs below. Pre-order The Atlas Underground Flood via Morello’s merch store.

    The Atlas Underground Flood Artwork:
    TomMorello AtlasUnderground Flood Cover F RGB Tom Morello Announces New Solo Album Featuring Members of Metallica, Rush, and More; Shares Three Songs: Stream

    The Atlas Underground Flood Tracklist:
    01. A Radical in the Family (feat. San Holo)
    02. Human (feat. Barns Courtney)
    03. Hard Times (feat. Nathaniel Rateliff, Jim Jones, and Chipotle Joe)
    04. You’ll Get Yours (feat. X Ambassadors)
    05. I Have Seen the Way (feat. Alex Lifeson, Kirk Hammett, and Dr. Fresch)
    06. The Lost Cause (feat. Manchester Orchestra)
    07. The Maze (feat. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness)
    08. Ride At Dawn (feat. BreakCode)
    09. Raising Hell (feat. Ben Harper)
    10. The Bachelor (feat. IDLES)
    11. Parallels (feat. Jim James)
    12. Warrior Spirit (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

