Touché Amoré Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Touché Amoré have announced a Spring 2022 North American tour in support of their acclaimed 2020 album, Lament.

Vein.fm (formerly Vein), Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails will provide support for the run, which kicks off March 4th in Oakland, California. The trek will then hit most markets across the US (and a few in Canada) before wrapping on April 12th in Santa Cruz, California. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

It marks Touché Amoré’s first headlining tour since 2019. Despite not being able to hit the road in 2020, the band dropped one of the finest albums of their career. Heavy Consequence even dubbed the track “Reminders” our top song of 2020.

Touché Amoré recently got off the road after supporting Thrice’s fall 2021 headlining run, so the Lament material has been tour-tested in time for the 2022 headlining dates.

According to Setlist.fm, the band played six tracks off the new album at most shows: “Come Heroine,” “Feign,” “I’ll Be Your Host,” “Lament,” “Limelight,” and “Reminders.” The headlining concerts will ostensibly boast a longer set length, so the band could debut more tracks from the LP.

See the full list of tour dates below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s video interview with Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm.

Touché Amoré’s 2022 Tour Dates with Vein.fm, Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails:

03/04 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA (Side Stage)

03/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

03/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

03/16 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/24 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/26 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

04/05 – Calgary, AB @ Commonweath

04/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

04/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/10 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

04/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at Catalyst