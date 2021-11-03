Menu
Touché Amoré Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Vein.fm, Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails are supporting the run

Touché Amoré (photo by Nick Fancher)
November 3, 2021 | 3:52pm ET

    Touché Amoré have announced a Spring 2022 North American tour in support of their acclaimed 2020 album, Lament.

    Vein.fm (formerly Vein), Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails will provide support for the run, which kicks off March 4th in Oakland, California. The trek will then hit most markets across the US (and a few in Canada) before wrapping on April 12th in Santa Cruz, California. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    It marks Touché Amoré’s first headlining tour since 2019. Despite not being able to hit the road in 2020, the band dropped one of the finest albums of their career. Heavy Consequence even dubbed the track “Reminders” our top song of 2020.

    Touché Amoré recently got off the road after supporting Thrice’s fall 2021 headlining run, so the Lament material has been tour-tested in time for the 2022 headlining dates.

    According to Setlist.fm, the band played six tracks off the new album at most shows: “Come Heroine,” “Feign,” “I’ll Be Your Host,” “Lament,” “Limelight,” and “Reminders.” The headlining concerts will ostensibly boast a longer set length, so the band could debut more tracks from the LP.

    See the full list of tour dates below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s video interview with Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm.

    Touché Amoré’s 2022 Tour Dates with Vein.fm, Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails:
    03/04 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
    03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
    03/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA (Side Stage)
    03/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
    03/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    03/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
    03/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    03/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
    03/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    03/16 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
    03/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    03/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    03/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    03/24 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
    03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    03/26 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
    03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
    03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
    04/01 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
    04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    04/05 – Calgary, AB @ Commonweath
    04/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
    04/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
    04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    04/10 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
    04/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at Catalyst

