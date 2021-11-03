Touché Amoré Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Touché Amoré have announced a Spring 2022 North American tour in support of their acclaimed 2020 album, Lament.
Vein.fm (formerly Vein), Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails will provide support for the run, which kicks off March 4th in Oakland, California. The trek will then hit most markets across the US (and a few in Canada) before wrapping on April 12th in Santa Cruz, California. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
It marks Touché Amoré’s first headlining tour since 2019. Despite not being able to hit the road in 2020, the band dropped one of the finest albums of their career. Heavy Consequence even dubbed the track “Reminders” our top song of 2020.
Touché Amoré recently got off the road after supporting Thrice’s fall 2021 headlining run, so the Lament material has been tour-tested in time for the 2022 headlining dates.
According to Setlist.fm, the band played six tracks off the new album at most shows: “Come Heroine,” “Feign,” “I’ll Be Your Host,” “Lament,” “Limelight,” and “Reminders.” The headlining concerts will ostensibly boast a longer set length, so the band could debut more tracks from the LP.
See the full list of tour dates below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s video interview with Touché Amoré singer Jeremy Bolm.
Touché Amoré’s 2022 Tour Dates with Vein.fm, Dogleg, Thirdface, and Foxtails:
03/04 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
03/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA (Side Stage)
03/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
03/11 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
03/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
03/14 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
03/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
03/16 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
03/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/22 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/24 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
03/25 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/26 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
04/01 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/05 – Calgary, AB @ Commonweath
04/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room
04/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/10 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
04/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at Catalyst