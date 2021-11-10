Travis Scott Went to Dave and Buster’s Following Astroworld Performance

After wrapping up his performance at Astroworld, Travis Scott attended an after-party at a Houston-area Dave and Buster’s.

The party was apparently hosted by Drake, who had appeared as a surprise guest during Scott’s Astroworld performance earlier in the evening on Friday.

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for Scott said he “didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party.” Upon learning that eight people had died and hundreds of others were injured, Scott “immediately” left the party.

Scott’s representative added that “no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place” prior to Scott leaving the festival grounds.

While that may be true, there’s no disputing Scott was aware that something had happened. During the show, the rapper noted the presence of an ambulance in the crowd. He also briefly paused the performance so that an unconscious fan could receive medical attention.

Additionally, Houston’s police chief, Troy Finner, said that after being informed of the situation, festival organizers pulled the plug on Scott’s set 30 minutes earlier than originally planned. Surely, Scott received some explanation for why he was no longer able to perform.

Scott first acknowledged the tragedy early Saturday morning. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took pace last night. My prayers go out to the families and all of those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he said in an initial statement posted to social media. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

In a follow-up video message posted to Instagram on Saturday evening, Scott added, “My fans really mean the world to me. I always want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I can make out anything that is going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I just never could imagine this severe of a situation. We’re working closely with everyone to get to the bottom of this.”

Scott has since announced his intention to cover the funeral costs for all eight individuals killed at Astroworld. He is also offering free counseling for attendees impacted by the tragedy.

