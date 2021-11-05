Menu
Travis Scott Releases New Singles “Escape Plan” and “Mafia”: Stream

"THE TRUE DYSTOPIA IS HERE"

Travis Scott, photo by Philip Cosores
November 5, 2021 | 12:22am ET

    Ahead of this weekend’s Astroworld FestivalTravis Scott has shared two new singles: “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” It marks his first new single since 2020’s “Franchise.”

    Scott teased the release just a few hours earlier with a spooky Instagram post: “FUCK IT LETS START IT UP NEW MUSIC AT MIDNIGHT,” he wrote. The graphic depicts him as a monster of sorts — with menacing eyes, pointed fangs, and oversized elven ears — on the cover of a satirical tabloid magazine called Weekly World Truths. “THE TRUE DYSTOPIA IS HERE!” reads the threatening headline, while the subhead forebodes: “When the end arrives it is really beginning.” Seems pleasant enough.

    Scott recently took the stage at a rain-soaked Rolling Loud NYC Halloween weekend. This weekend, he’ll be back in his Houston hometown for his 2021 Astroworld Festival, which boasts a genre-diverse lineup incuding Tame Impala, SZA, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, and of course, Scott himself.

