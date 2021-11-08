Travis Scott Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for Astroworld Victims

Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral expenses for the eight people killed at his Astroworld Festival last Friday. Additionally, Scott has partnered with BetterHelp to provide one month of free therapy to those impacted by the tragedy.

The deceased included two children, aged 14 and 16, respectively. Among the other victims were a 20 year old, two 21 year olds, two 23 year olds, and a 27 year old.

Twenty-three people were transported to local hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest. An additional 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up on the festival grounds.

Scott’s gesture comes as he begins to face an onslaught of lawsuits from attendees of Astroworld Festival. As of Monday afternoon, at least 14 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation, and other entities associated with the festival.

In one lawsuit filed over the weekend in Harris County District Court, an attendee named Manuel Souza, who was injured at Astroworld, said negligence on the part of Scott and Live Nation led to a “predictable and preventable tragedy.” Another suit, which also listed Drake as a defendant, claimed the rappers “incident the crowd” into actions that left the victim “severely injured.”

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a stampede to occur during Scott’s headlining set on Friday night. In a video statement released Saturday night, Scott said he was not aware of the severity of the situation until after he finished performing.

Variety reports that Scott and Astroworld will also offer full refunds for all attendees of the festival; however, specific details have not yet been announced.