Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Travis Scott Goes Golfing with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg in First Public Appearance Since Astroworld

Scott has kept a low profile since the tragic events at Astroworld

Travis Scott golfing
Travis Scott, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 24, 2021 | 10:00pm ET

    Travis Scott surfaced publicly this week for the first time since the tragic events at Astroworld. As TMZ reports, on Tuesday the rapper hit a Southern California golf course with an all-star pairing that included Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg.

    Prior to this week, Scott had been laying low in his hometown of Houston, Texas, dealing with the aftermath of Astroworld. During Scott’s headlining performance at the festival, a crowd surge left 10 people dead and hundreds of others injured. While a criminal investigation is still ongoing, already there’s been a bevy of civil suits filed against Scott, the festival’s promoter Live Nation, and others.

    Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs for all 10 individuals killed at Astroworld, and is providing free counseling for attendees impacted by the tragedy.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The latest episode of The What Podcast discusses the potential fallout of Astroworld for future festivals. Meanwhile, Public Enemy’s Chuck D recently came to the defense of Scott, as he called on Live Nation to take greater accountability for the incident.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

flaming lips wayne coyne nell smith nick cave peer to peer

Peer 2 Peer: The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne and Nell Smith on Creating Their Nick Cave Covers Album

November 24, 2021

Metal Hard Rock Holiday Gift Guide 2021

2021 Heavy Metal & Hard Rock Holiday Gift Guide

November 24, 2021

Lars Ulrich Toilet

Master of Flushes: Toilet in the Likeness of Metallica's Lars Ulrich Is Creepy as Hell

November 24, 2021

Stanning BTS American Music Awards AMAs

Stanning BTS: 2021 American Music Awards

November 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Travis Scott Goes Golfing with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg in First Public Appearance Since Astroworld

Menu Shop Search Sale