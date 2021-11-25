Travis Scott surfaced publicly this week for the first time since the tragic events at Astroworld. As TMZ reports, on Tuesday the rapper hit a Southern California golf course with an all-star pairing that included Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg.

Prior to this week, Scott had been laying low in his hometown of Houston, Texas, dealing with the aftermath of Astroworld. During Scott’s headlining performance at the festival, a crowd surge left 10 people dead and hundreds of others injured. While a criminal investigation is still ongoing, already there’s been a bevy of civil suits filed against Scott, the festival’s promoter Live Nation, and others.

Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs for all 10 individuals killed at Astroworld, and is providing free counseling for attendees impacted by the tragedy.

The latest episode of The What Podcast discusses the potential fallout of Astroworld for future festivals. Meanwhile, Public Enemy’s Chuck D recently came to the defense of Scott, as he called on Live Nation to take greater accountability for the incident.

Travis Scott spotted yesterday with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. pic.twitter.com/Q9OIXMIQVe — hy (@TheMindOfHY) November 24, 2021