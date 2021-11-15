Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Turnstile Announce 2022 North American Tour

"Turnstile Love Connection Tour" features Ceremony, Citizen, and more in support

turnstile 2022 tour
Turnstile (photo by Jimmy Fontaine)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 15, 2021 | 12:14pm ET

    Turnstile have announced a 2022 North American tour with support from Ceremony, Citizen, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair.

    Dubbed the “Turnstile Love Connection Tour” after the band’s recent EP, the trek officially begins with two warm-up shows on February 23rd and 24th in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively (Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult will not play those dates).

    The primary leg of the outing then kicks off on April 26th in Englewood, California, and runs through a May 26th gig at the iconic 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. — a fitting conclusion for the high profile hardcore tour. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Turnstile wrap up their fall 2021 tour supporting $uicide Boy$ tomorrow (November 16th) in Nampa, Idaho.

    turnstile poop moshpit
     Editor's Pick
    Mosher Poops in the Pit at Turnstile Concert

    The band has had a busy 2021, releasing the aforementioned EP and the full-length album Glow On to widespread acclaim this past summer.

    See the full itinerary for Turnstile’s 2022 North American tour below. Ticket pre-sales begin on Tuesday (November 16th), with a general on-sale following on November 19th.

    Advertisement

    Turnstile’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair:
    02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *
    02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *
    04/26 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
    04/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    05/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
    05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    05/07 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
    05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    05/14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater ^
    05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    05/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
    05/21 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
    05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    05/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

    * = no Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult
    ^ = no Ceremony

    TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION TOUR POSTER Turnstile Announce 2022 North American Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mayhem and Watain 2022 Tour

Mayhem and Watain Announce 2022 North American Tour

November 15, 2021

Morgan Wallen 2022 tour

Morgan Wallen Just Announced a Huge Arena Tour, Because Cancel Culture Isn't Actually Real

November 15, 2021

Journey, photo courtesy of band

Journey Announce "Freedom Tour 2022" with Billy Idol and Toto

November 15, 2021

Justin Bieber Justice tour

Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour Stretching Into 2023

November 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Turnstile Announce 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale