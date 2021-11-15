Turnstile Announce 2022 North American Tour

Turnstile have announced a 2022 North American tour with support from Ceremony, Citizen, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair.
Dubbed the “Turnstile Love Connection Tour” after the band’s recent EP, the trek officially begins with two warm-up shows on February 23rd and 24th in San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively (Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult will not play those dates).
The primary leg of the outing then kicks off on April 26th in Englewood, California, and runs through a May 26th gig at the iconic 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. — a fitting conclusion for the high profile hardcore tour. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Turnstile wrap up their fall 2021 tour supporting $uicide Boy$ tomorrow (November 16th) in Nampa, Idaho.
The band has had a busy 2021, releasing the aforementioned EP and the full-length album Glow On to widespread acclaim this past summer.
See the full itinerary for Turnstile’s 2022 North American tour below. Ticket pre-sales begin on Tuesday (November 16th), with a general on-sale following on November 19th.
Turnstile’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair:
02/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *
02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *
04/26 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
04/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/07 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
05/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater ^
05/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/21 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
05/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
* = no Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult
^ = no Ceremony