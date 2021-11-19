Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 North American Tour

"The Icy Tour 2022" goes down next summer

Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour
Twenty One Pilots, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
November 19, 2021 | 10:23am ET

    Twenty One Pilots have announced “The Icy Tour 2022,” a 23-city outing taking place across the US and Canada next summer.

    The tour comes includes high-profiles date at Madison Square Garden in New York City; the all-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York; Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; Chase Center in San Francisco; and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Tickets to Twenty One Pilots’ “The Icy Tour 2022” go on sale November 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A verified fan pre-sale will proceed the public on-sale on November 21st. Get all the details here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The tour comes in support of Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, Scaled and Icy, which was released back in May.

    Twenty One Pilots 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    08/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    09/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

    Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

robert plant alison krauss raise the roof new album stream tour 2022 dates tickets

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce 2022 Tour

November 19, 2021

tears for fears tours on sale november 19

Tours On Sale This Week: Tears For Fears, Journey, Beach House & More

November 17, 2021

alex cameron saraj jo new song single stream photo raf fellner

Alex Cameron Unveils New Single "Sara Jo": Stream

November 17, 2021

the districts do it over single stream new album great american painting

The Districts Unveil New Song "Do It Over": Stream

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale