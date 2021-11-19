Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 North American Tour

Twenty One Pilots have announced “The Icy Tour 2022,” a 23-city outing taking place across the US and Canada next summer.
The tour comes includes high-profiles date at Madison Square Garden in New York City; the all-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York; Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; Chase Center in San Francisco; and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets to Twenty One Pilots’ “The Icy Tour 2022” go on sale November 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A verified fan pre-sale will proceed the public on-sale on November 21st. Get all the details here.
The tour comes in support of Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, Scaled and Icy, which was released back in May.
Twenty One Pilots 2022 North American Tour Dates:
08/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena