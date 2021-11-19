Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 North American Tour

Twenty One Pilots have announced “The Icy Tour 2022,” a 23-city outing taking place across the US and Canada next summer.

The tour comes includes high-profiles date at Madison Square Garden in New York City; the all-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York; Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; Bridgestone Arena in Nashville; Chase Center in San Francisco; and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets to Twenty One Pilots’ “The Icy Tour 2022” go on sale November 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A verified fan pre-sale will proceed the public on-sale on November 21st. Get all the details here.

The tour comes in support of Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, Scaled and Icy, which was released back in May.

Twenty One Pilots 2022 North American Tour Dates:

08/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena