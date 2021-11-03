Menu
Two Dead, One Hospitalized After Seven-Story Fall at ABBA Tribute Concert

A man in his 80s fell and landed on a couple below

fall abba tribute concert swedend uppsala stockholm
November 3, 2021 | 11:43am ET

    Two people died and a third has been hospitalized after a man at an ABBA tribute concert fell from the seventh floor into the crowd below, CNN reports.

    The tribute was attended by about a thousand ABBA fans and took place Tuesday, November 2nd at an eight-story concert and congress hall in Uppsala, Sweden. At approximately 7:00 p.m. local time, about 30 minutes before the concert began, a man in his 80s plummeted from the seventh floor to the open foyer below, landing on a man and a woman in their 60s. Both men died, and the woman is currently being treated for what police have said are non-life-threatening injuries.

    The names of the victims have not been released. Police are currently investigating the events that led to the fatal fall.

    Last month, one person died and two more were injured in separate falling incidents at a Phish concert in San Francisco. And in August, a CEO of a liquor company died after falling at a Dead and Company concert at New York’s Citi Field.

