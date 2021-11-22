Tyler, the Creator Performs “MASSA” at AMAs: Watch

Not that we expected anything less, but Tyler the Creator brought the heat during his performance at the 2021 American Music Awards tonight. The rapper ran through “MASSA” in front of a snow-covered home. Watch the replay below.

While the former Odd Future member didn’t receive any nominations himself at the AMAs this year, his performance was just one more addition to his growing list of unforgettable live moments (remember when he fell into a pit of fire at the 2020 Grammys?). Watch it go down below.

Next year, Tyler will hit the road on an extensive North American tour in support of his latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. You can get your tickets via Ticketmaster.

Tyler the Creator performs "MASSA" at the 2021 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/aH2CHT7Mo5 — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 22, 2021

