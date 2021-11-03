U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life” is Possibly the Worst Song of the Year

U2 have dropped “Your Song Saved My Life,” in the same sense that one might drop a fart. Stream it below.

The treacly mess is destined for the soundtrack to Sing 2, where it will be ham-fisted even by the standards of a franchise where pigs cover Taylor Swift. Bono’s lyrics imagine a deeply-moved fan gushing to a songwriter about the immense power of Bono’s that artist’s work. Aren’t they heroes, these noble songwriters?

You know a raspberry, when you stick out your tongue and blow? Bono’s lyrics deliver more raspberries than a British bake-off. “Yes your song saved my life,” he warbles, with a melody that makes AM adult contemporary sound like a nonstop thrill ride. “It’s what got me to the other side/ I was broken now I’m open, your love keeps me alive.”

Ah, but think of the poor, sad songwriter, adored yet misunderstood! Bono’s fan tells this tortured artist, “The man you carry in your heart/ Is only comfortable when he’s in pain.” Where others might resort to similes or metaphors, Bono is more direct: Your feelings are like a man who feels in pain. It just breaks your heart, in the process breaking the home of this pain-filled man.

U2’s “Your Song Saved My Life” is one of the worst high-profile releases of the year, and it’s waiting for you after the jump. Sing 2 is set for release on December 22nd.

