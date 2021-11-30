Menu
UPSAHL Announces First Headlining Tour

The rising pop singer hits the road behind her debut album, Lady Jesus

upsahl us european tour 2021 2022
UPSAHL, photo by Aubree Estrella
November 30, 2021

    Singer-songwriter UPSAHL is continuing her ascent to pop stardom with her first run of headlining US tour dates, plus some sweet spots opening up for K. Flay, Yungblud, and Fletcher.

    A writer whose credits include Dua Lipa’s “Good in Bed” and Madison Beer’s “BOYSHIT,” UPSAHL released her debut solo album Lady Jesus back in October. Now, she kicks off a tour that extends into May. A stop tonight (November 30th) at The Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco kicks off the US leg, which wraps up in March in Los Angeles. In April, the singer hits Europe, beginning in Stockholm April 21st and ending in London May 15th. UPSAHL tops the bill for the first few US dates before hopping on bills with her fellow alt-pop artists later on.

    See the lineup for the full itinerary below, and get tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Lady Jesus traverses traditional breakup themes with glitchy synths, buzzy bass, and UPSAHL’s assured vocals. The artist broke down the record for our Track by Track feature, and  joined Dr. Mike Friedman for our Going There podcast to discuss the breakup anxiety that dominates the album.

    UPSAHL 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    11/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    12/04 — Tampa, FL, @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
    12/10 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    12/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
    01/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    01/14 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    01/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
    01/16 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    02/21 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth #
    02/23 — Detroit, MI @ St Andrews #
    02/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave #
    02/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave #
    02/26 — Chicago, IL @ Park West #
    02/28 — St. Louis, MI @ Delmar Hall #
    03/01 — Kansas City, MI @ Truman #
    03/03 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep #
    03/04 — Denver, CO @ Summit #
    03/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex %
    03/08 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory %
    03/09 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory %
    03/11 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %
    03/12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo %
    03/15 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades %
    03/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield %
    03/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall %
    04/21 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand ^
    04/22 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena ^
    04/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small ^
    04/25 — Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan ^
    04/26 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus ^
    04/28 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^
    04/29 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine ^
    05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg MAX ^
    05/02 — Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom ^
    05/03 — Paris, FR @ Alhambra ^
    05/05 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz ^
    05/06 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanisers ^
    05/07 — Dublin, UK @ Academy ^
    05/09 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy ^
    05/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ^
    05/11 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^
    05/13 — Liverpool, UK O2 Academy ^
    05/15 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum ^

    # = w/ K. Flay
    % = w/ Yungblud
    ^ = w/ Fletcher

