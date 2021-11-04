Waxahatchee Announces 2022 North American Tour

Having just wrapped a run of fall dates in support of Saint Cloud, Katie Crutchfield’s Waxahatchee is ready to keep the good times rolling with a 2022 North American tour.

The late winter trek kicks off at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky in Riviera Maya, Mexico. She’ll return to the states in February with a show in Birmingham, AL, not too far from Waxahatchee Creek where Crutchfield grew up. Other stops include New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia, and Madi Diaz will provide support on 13 out of the 17 dates. On May 3rd, Waxahatchee will open for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5th, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster. Check out the full itinerary below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Earlier this year, Waxahatchee released a one-year anniversary reissue of Saint Cloud. In July, Crutchfield and Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst spoke to Consequence about their tips for getting out of a “songwriting slump,” and the next month, Waxahatchee covered “Talkin’ Dust Bowl Blues” for a Woody Guthrie tribute album.

Waxahatchee 2022 Tour Dates:

01/17 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

02/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

0/05 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/06 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/07 — Richmond, VA @ The National #

02/09 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

02/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

02/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

02/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

02/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

02/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church #

02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

04/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/24 — Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre $

06/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

# = w/ Madi Diaz

$ = w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit