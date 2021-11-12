After officially coming out in the 2016 episode “The Burns Cage,” The Simpsons character Waylon Smithers Jr. is set to finally find true love in the upcoming “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire.” The new episode drops November 21st, and co-stars Victor Garber as Smithers’ amorous partner, a fashion designer named Michael De Graaf.

Although Smithers spent several years in the closet, this isn’t his first dalliance. He dated Julio in the 2016 episode “The Burns Cage,” and it was suggested that he had a relationship with John in 1997’s “Homer’s Phobia.” But John seemingly didn’t treat Smithers very well, and his relationship with Julio was interrupted by his lingering feelings for Mr. Burns. “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” promises real happiness.

“Smithers finds true love with a famous fashion designer,” the logline reveals, “but will his new relationship destroy Springfield?” “Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” was co-written by longtime The Simpsons writer Rob LeZebnik (“The Burns Cage”) and his son Johnny LeZebnik, whose own coming out inspired that of Smithers’. The episode also co-stars actress Christine Baranski and fashion designer Christian Siriano as themselves.

This is just the latest event episode for The Simpsons, which debuted Part 1 of the prestige TV parody “A Serious Flanders” on November 7th and will follow that with Part 2 on November 14th. Last week, a real estate company valued the Simpson’s family home as worth $450,000 in today’s market.

i can finally come out of the closet as a d’ohmosexual. watch a very gay episode of @TheSimpsons on november 21, written by me and my dad 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RqlMcetIUv — Johnny LaZebnik (@jlazebnik) October 30, 2021