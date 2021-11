Welcome to Rockville 2021 Photo Gallery: Metallica, Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and More

The 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, took place over four days from Thursday (November 11th) through Sunday (November 14th). While one shocking incident may have grabbed all the headlines, the fest was jam-packed with performances from many of the biggest acts in hard rock and metal.

Attendance over the four days was 161,000, making Welcome to Rockville the largest festival in America devoted entirely to rock music.

Slipknot headlined Day 1, with frontman Corey Taylor acknowledging the horrific crowd-surge tragedy that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston a week earlier. “One of the wonderful things about this genre, about this audience, about this family is that we look out for one another,” said Taylor. “This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another. And everybody that’s ever been in a f**king mosh pit knows: if somebody goes down, you get ’em right the f**k back up.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Day 1 also featured Cypress Hill, A Day to Remember, Gojira, and more. But, unfortunately, it was Brass Against who grabbed the spotlight when singer Sophia Urista called a fan up on stage and proceeded to urinate on his face.

The mighty Metallica topped the Day 2 bill on Friday, playing the first of two unique sets at Welcome to Rockville, with the second one taking place on Sunday. Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, and more also performed that day.

Disturbed closed out Day 3, which also saw performances from Lamb of God, Staind, GWAR, and Fever 333, among others.

Advertisement

And finally, Metallica returned on Sunday to play “The Black Album” in full from back to front, as well as a few other classics. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mudvayne, Anthrax, Mastodon, and more also helped close out the festival.

The headliners for the 2022 edition of Welcome to Rockville, which will return to its usual spring slot, have already been announced. Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS, and Korn will top the bill for the four-day fest, which runs May 19th-22nd at the Daytona International Speedway. Passes are available here.

See photos from Welcome to Rockville 2021 in the gallery below.

All photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs), except for Slipknot and Disturbed by Steve Thrasher.

Advertisement

Welcome to Rockville 2021 Photo Gallery (click to enlarge and scroll through):

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Robert Trujillo, left, and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Lars Ulrich of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen as Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Robert Trujillo, from left, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Slipknot’s Corey Taylor performs at Welcome to Rockville (photo by Steve Thrasher) Rob Zombie performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Piggy D. performs with Rob Zombie at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John 5 performs with Rob Zombie at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John 5 performs with Rob Zombie at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Rob Zombie performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Rob Zombie performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Rob Zombie performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Piggy D. performs with Rob Zombie at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Disturbed perform at Welcome to Rockville 2021, photo by Steve Thrasher Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Chad Gray of Mudvayne performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) John Campbell of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Mark Morton of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Rickey Medlocke, left, and Damon Johnson of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Rickey Medlocke, left, and Damon Johnson of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Brent Hinds, from left, Troy Sanders, and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Bill Kelliher of Mastodon performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) GWAR performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jelly Roll performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jelly Roll performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Turanga Morgan-Edmond of Alien Weaponry performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Lewis de Jong, left, Henry de Jong, and Turanga Morgan-Edmond of Alien Weaponry perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Henry de Jong of Alien Weaponry performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Tūranga Morgan-Edmond of Alien Weaponry performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Charlie Benante of Anthrax performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Frank Bello of Anthrax performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joey Belladonna of Anthrax performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Scott Ian of Anthrax performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Frank Bello, left, Joey Belladonna, and Scott Ian of Anthrax performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joey Belladonna of Anthrax performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Benjamin Paul Bruce, left, and Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Benjamin Paul Bruce of Asking Alexandria performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Austin Meade performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ayron Jones performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ayron Jones performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Josh Katz of Badflower performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Josh Katz of Badflower performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Nick Katz, left, and Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE perform at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Nick Katz of BRKN LOVE performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Pete Loeffler of Chevelle performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sam Loeffler of Chevelle performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. B-Real of Cypress Hill performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. B-Real of Cypress Hill performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Dana Dentata performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Dana Dentata performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Tilian Pearson of Dance Gavin Dance performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Zachary Garren of Dance Gavin Dance performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Dead Poet Society performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jack Underkofler of Dead Poet Society performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Siouxsie Medley of Dead Sara performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Sean Friday of Dead Sara performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Dorothy performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Dorothy performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Stephen Harrison of Fever 333 performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Aric Improta of Fever 333 performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs on a car at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs on a car at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 performs on a car at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Bonner Baker of Fire from the Gods performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) AJ Channer of Fire from the Gods performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joe Duplantier of Gojira performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jean-Michel Labadie of Gojira performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Joe Duplantier of Gojira performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Christian Roger Andreu of Gojira performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Mario Duplantier of Gojira performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Joe Duplantier of Gojira performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Tyler Baker of Goodbye June performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Landon Milbourn of Goodbye June performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Grandson performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Grandson performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Siiickbrain performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Siiickbrain performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Siiickbrain performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Nick Martin of Sleeping With Sirens performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Mike Stringer of Spiritbox performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Dustin Bates of Starset performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Brock Richards of Starset performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Zuzana Engererova of Starset performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Dustin Bates of Starset performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Tallah performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Tallah performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Zero 9:36 performs at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fl. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Festival goers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris) Festivalgoers are seen at Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris)