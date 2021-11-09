Welcome to Rockville Livestream to Feature Slipknot, Rob Zombie, GWAR and More

Welcome to Rockville takes place November 10-14th in Daytona Beach, Florida, and now a livestream of the fest has been announced.

Select sets including performances by Slipknot, Rob Zombie, GWAR and more will be streamed for the first time in the 10-year history of the festival. It’s also the first time a Danny Wimmer Presents festival has had a dedicated livestream.

Following Wednesday’s (November 10th) Twitch Stage kick-off party, the action commences Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Disturbed, and Mudvayne will headline the livestream on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. Other major acts participating in the livestream include Disturbed, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, Staind, Anthrax, Cypress Hill, Stone Temple Pilots, and Social Distortion, among others.

Metallica are headlining Welcome to Rockville on Friday and Sunday, but are not taking part in the livestream.

The livestream will be hosted by “That Space Zebra Show”‘s Bobby Schubenski, Terry Beez, Josh Balz, as well as and producer Jake Miller. Meanwhile, the Wednesday kick-off event will highlight performances by “fan favorites who have performed on ‘That Space Zebra Show: Battle For The Big Stage’ on DWPresents [Twitch] channel since June.”

“Twitch is the leader in live, interactive entertainment, and the DWP/Space Zebra team built a channel from the ground-up that engages the rock community through music, humor, and fandom,” said Brian Rucker, head of music content at Twitch. “We can’t wait to see Welcome To Rockville come to life through Twitch.”

Added Danny Wimmer Presents CEO Danny Hayes: “Twitch has provided us with a unique platform to not only have unprecedented daily engagement with our fans but to also discover and interact with the bands of the future. The new Twitch Stage is going to give us the opportunity to showcase some of the amazing new artists we have found on the platform.”

You can watch the livestream via the DWPresents Twitch channel. See the full livestream schedule below.

Wednesday (November 10th), 7 p.m. ET: Live from the Twitch Stage at the WTR Campground kick-off party featuring Afterlife, Softspoken, Defy The Tyrant, The Dood, The Noctambulant

Thursday (November 11th), 1 p.m. ET: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, Blame My Youth, Jeris Johnson, Stone Temple Pilots, Brass Against, Grandson, Dorothy, Dead Sara, Teenage Wrist, Siickbrain, Dana Dentata

Friday (November 12th), 1 p.m. ET: Rob Zombie, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Pennywise, Beartooth, Ice Nine Kills, Butcher Babies, Starset, Amigo The Devil, Ayron Jones, Zero 9:36, Austin Meade, Whit3 Collr (Battle For The Big Stage winner), Tallah, The Alpha Complex

Saturday (November 13th), 1:30 p.m. ET: Disturbed, Staind, Lamb of God, The Offspring, Asking Alexandria, Badflower, Atreyu, Fever 333, Sick Puppies, Dead Poet Society, Fame On Fire, Brkn Love

Sunday (November 14th), 1 p.m. ET: Mudvayne, Anthrax, Jelly Roll, Sleeping With Sirens, Dance Gavin Dance, Fire From The Gods, Goodbye June, Survive The Sun, Code Orange, Avoid, The Warning, Crown The Empire, GWAR