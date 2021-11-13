This year’s Welcome to Rockville festival is taking place right now, but organizers have just revealed the headliners for the 2022 edition. The Daytona Beach, Florida, event will return to its usual spring slot next year, with Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS, and Korn topping the bill.

Last night (November 12th), during the second day of this year’s four-day fest, promoter Danny Wimmer Presents broke the news of the 2022 headliners via the Welcome to Rockville social media channels. GN’R, Foo Fighters, and KISS are all Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acts, with the Foos having just been inducted, while Korn are a pioneering band that helped spearhead an entire new genre known as nu-metal.

Since this year’s Welcome to Rockville was moved to November due to the pandemic, it means fans won’t have to wait a full year before the 2022 edition. The fest takes place May 19th-22nd, with passes already available via the official festival website.

This year’s Welcome to Rockville fest has already been quite eventful. Slipknot headlined the first night on Thursday (November 11th), with Corey Taylor addressing the tragedy in which nine people died during a crowd surge at the previous weekend’s Astroworld festival headlined by Travis Scott. “I’m not gonna bring everything down but I feel like it needs to be said,” began Taylor from the stage. “One of the wonderful things about this genre, about this audience, about this family, is that we look out for one another.”

That same night featured a shocking scene in which Brass Against singer Sophia Urista called a male fan up onstage and proceeded to urinate on his face.

Last night (November 12th), Metallica headlined by playing the first of two sets they’ll be performing at Rockville. The metal titans will return on Sunday night for a completely different set.

Many of this year’s sets (minus Metallica and few other bands) are being livestreamed via Twitch. Tune in today and tomorrow to catch the remainder of the festival.

Stay tuned as the full 2022 Welcome to Rockville lineup is revealed. See the announcement for the 2022 headliners below.

