Wet Leg Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Two New Songs: Stream

British indie rockers Wet Leg have announced their self-titled debut album. Wet Leg arrives April 8th, 2022, and as a preview, the duo have shared two new songs, “Too Late Now,” and “Oh No.”

The project of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, Wet Leg originally began as a humorous outlet for frustration. “Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny,” Teasedale said. “As a woman, there’s so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time.”

In a statement, Teasedale said that “Too Late Now,” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Fred Rowson. It shows Wet Leg as part of a gaggle of robe-wearing adventurers, exploring modern life with a relatable confusion.

As for “Oh No,” it’s an ode to the doom scroll. “I went home/ All alone,” Teasdale sings. “Checked my phone/ Oh, no.” Check out both songs below.

Previously, Wet Leg shared the singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream.” Pre-orders for the album are ongoing, and you can scroll onwards for the artwork and tracklist. The duo have also announced a 2021-22 tour, and tickets are available here.

Wet Let Artwork:

Wet Let Tracklist:

01. Being in Love

02. Chaise Longue

03. Angelica

04. I Don’t Wanna Go Out

05. Wet Dream

06. Convincing

07. Loving You

08. Ur Mum

09. Oh No

10. Piece of Shit

11. Supermarket

12. Too Late Now

