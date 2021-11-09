Menu
Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf Costume Fetches over $200K at Auction

The buyer paid £175,000, or about $237,000

Elf (New Line Cinema)
November 9, 2021 | 3:26pm ET

    In news that’ll leave you screaming for, “Santaaaaaa!” Will Ferrell’s costume for Buddy from the 2003 movie Elf has fetched north of $200,000 at auction.

    The auction was held by Prop Store, and via TMZ, Buddy’s costume was expected to be worth around $30,000. But that estimate turned out to sit on a throne of lies. Instead, it went for a whopping £175,000, which translates to about $237,000 USD.

    The ensemble includes a green pointed hat that comes with a yellow pleated sash and red feather; a matching green tunic with white fur collar and cuffs; a pair of yellow stockings; and black leather shoes with curled toes. The hat, tunic, and stockings are all stocked with a Carelli Costume tag reading “Mr. Ferrell,” while the shoes have been labelled “02 Buddy.”

    The buyer is choosing to remain private. But whoever they are — and whatever (weird sex stuff?) they’ve got planned for the costume — they’re surely celebrating Christmas early. Check out the full outfit below.

    As for Ferrell, his new Apple+ series with Paul Rudd, The Shrink Next Door, debuts on November 12th. Last month, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels called Ferrell one of the show’s top-three cast members of all time.

