WILLOW Enlists Kid Cudi for “transparent soul” Remix: Stream

WILLOW has teamed up with Kid Cudi for a new remix of her single “transparent soul.” Stream the remix below.

Over unmistakeable drums by Travis Barker, Kid Cudi takes the reins on the second verse, crooning, “Yeah you know me, lost boy the lonely/ Fire envy burn through the night/ I will show you soon you’ll be believing/ See through my soul, baby let me burn in ya/ Now you got your wings/ They don’t know my secrets/ You always know/ Put it all behind/ Know I cannot run and hide.”

The original track served as the lead single for WILLOW’s fourth solo album lately I feel EVERYTHING, which found her transitioning to a more pop-punk-influenced sonic palette with guest assists from Avril Lavigne (“Grow”), Tierra Whack (“Xtra”), Cherry Glazerr (“Breakout”), and more. Stream the “transparent soul” remix below.

This summer, WILLOW sat down with Consequence for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview as part of Anne Erickson’s monthly Beyond the Boys’ Club column. During the conversation, the singer opened up about everything from her new, alternative-leaning sound and collaborating with Barker on multiple tracks to growing up watching Jada Pinkett Smith’s band Wicked Wisdom and her upcoming tour with Billie Eilish.

Speaking of Wicked Wisdom, the 20-year-old reunited the metal band as a Mother’s Day surprise for her mom and even joined them to perform their song “Bleed All Over Me” on an episode of the Smiths’ Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi new Amazon documentary A Man Named Scott just hit the streamer this month, weeks after the rapper collaborated with Jay-Z on their new single “Guns Go Bang.”

