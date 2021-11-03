Wolfgang Van Halen’s solo band Mammoth WVH is teaming up with Dirty Honey for a co-headlining winter 2022 North American tour. The two rising rock acts will hit the road together for 29 shows beginning in late January. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Both bands are coming off high-profile opening slots. Mammoth WVH supported Guns N’ Roses on a recently wrapped tour, while Dirty Honey heated up the crowds for Black Crowes’ summer outing.

With both Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey scoring a number of chart-topping hits on Mainstream Rock radio over the past few years, the two bands are set to take the spotlight on the winter trek. The “Young Guns Tour,” as it’s been dubbed, kicks off January 21st in Chicago and wraps up March 5th in Indio, California.

“We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September,” remarked Wolfgang Van Halen. “As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the US. We couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music.”

Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle added, “People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock ‘n’ roll is definitely very much alive and well. We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove.”

The two bands will alternate the closing slots throughout the tour. Both acts will be out in support of their self-titled debut albums, each released in the first half of 2021.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, November 5th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning tomorrow (November 4th) with the password YOUNGGUNS.

See the full list of dates for the “Young Guns Tour” below, followed by our recent video Zoom interview with Dirty Honey.

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey 2022 Tour Dates:

01/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

01/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

01/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

01/25 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

01/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

01/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

01/29 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/01 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

02/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

02/05 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

02/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

02/12 – Dothan, AL @ The Plant

02/15 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

02/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/22 – Boise, ID @ Revolution

02/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

03/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/04 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

03/05 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Casino

