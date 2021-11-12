X-Men: The Animated Series Revived by Disney+ as X-Men ’97

X-Men: The Animated Series, which helped introduce Professor X’s mutants to a new generation, is being revived by Disney+ as X-Men ’97. The new show picks up where the old show left off, and premieres in 2023.

The original Animated Series ran for 76 episodes between 1992 and 1997, and included some of the greatest Wolverine stories in Logan’s history, as well as an impossibly confusing time travel arc. As The Wrap reports, Beau DeMayo will serve as head writer and executive producer, and original writers Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston will serve as consultants.

Returning cast members include Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court. The show is boarding plenty of new talent, too, such as Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

In 2019, X-Men Dark Phoenix closed out the long-running series of X-Men movies originally put out by 20th Century Fox. It was followed by The New Mutants one year later. Now that Disney+ has acquired the rights to the X-Men, look out for their integration into the MCU.