Police Release Surveillance Footage of Young Dolph’s Killers

Police in Memphis have released surveillance footage of the two gunmen who shot and killed Young Dolph at a local cookie shop on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooters, whose identities are currently unknown, wore masks and hoodies to obscure their faces. One of the individuals used a Draco AK-47 pistol, while the other fired a handgun. After the shooting, the two men fled in a light colored Mercedes.

According to the Associated Press, police have launched an intensive manhunt to find the shooters, but as of now have not publicly released any information on their identities or possible motives.

Amid concerns over a potential retaliatory attack, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis encouraged residents to stay home on Wednesday night, and cautioned that the police department may call for a city-wide curfew “in the case of acts of retribution.” In one pre-emptive move, officers temporarily shut down a Memphis restaurant owned by Young Dolph’s longtime rival, Yo Gotti.

These are pictures surfing the internet. I have gotten confirmation on the legitimacy of these photos from three separate law enforcement sources showing the gunmen responsible for killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph. In one photo you see the vehicle belonging to Young Dolph. pic.twitter.com/UPIYT95mLh — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 18, 2021