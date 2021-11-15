Menu
Your Old Droog Unveils “Meteor Man” Featuring Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods: Stream

The latest single of his upcoming unannounced album

your old droog meteor man new song album lil ugly mane billy woods
Your Old Droog, image courtesy of the artist
November 15, 2021 | 1:42pm ET

    Your Old Droog has uncorked the new song “Meteor Man” featuring Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods.

    The song boasts a beat by Sadhu Gold. It opens with two thumps of a drum and an incessant whine that turns into a wall of sound, as the three MCs unspool an all-bars, no hook slugfest. Droog establishes the tone with his conversational flow, setting himself up, “Like Mace Windu priming for the great swindle/ Don’t act surprised when you see me poly with Kylie and Kendall.”

    Lil Ugly Mane raps, “If cops throw they lights on/ We shadows in the night, gone/ You decide/ How you gonna do it when it’s do or die,” and billy woods unleashes one of his trademark stutter-step flows, spitting, “I see they eyes when the plot twists/ Surprised to find they not the protagonists, it’s a trip.” Check out “Meteor Man” below.

    The track is expected to find a place on Your Old Droog’s not-officially-announced new album, which he has teased is coming soon. Earlier this month he shared the lead single, “Yuri.”

