Your Old Droog Unveils “Meteor Man” Featuring Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods: Stream

Your Old Droog has uncorked the new song “Meteor Man” featuring Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods.

The song boasts a beat by Sadhu Gold. It opens with two thumps of a drum and an incessant whine that turns into a wall of sound, as the three MCs unspool an all-bars, no hook slugfest. Droog establishes the tone with his conversational flow, setting himself up, “Like Mace Windu priming for the great swindle/ Don’t act surprised when you see me poly with Kylie and Kendall.”

Lil Ugly Mane raps, “If cops throw they lights on/ We shadows in the night, gone/ You decide/ How you gonna do it when it’s do or die,” and billy woods unleashes one of his trademark stutter-step flows, spitting, “I see they eyes when the plot twists/ Surprised to find they not the protagonists, it’s a trip.” Check out “Meteor Man” below.

The track is expected to find a place on Your Old Droog’s not-officially-announced new album, which he has teased is coming soon. Earlier this month he shared the lead single, “Yuri.”