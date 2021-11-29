Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album Space Bar: Stream

Featuring Tha God Fahim, Lil Ugly Mane, billy woods, and more

your old droog new album space bar stream listen
Your Old Droog, photo by Auck courtesy of Mongoloid Banks
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 29, 2021 | 1:25pm ET

    Your Old Droog has unveiled the new album Space BarStream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

    A meditation on travel, space, culture, and limits, Space Bar is set beyond Earth’s atmosphere. “Here we are, in space,” he says. “A bar in space, at that. Drink up!”

    This is the ever-prolific Droog’s fourth (!) new album of the year, following TIME and his two collaborations with Tha God Fahim, Tha Wolf on Wall St and Tha YOD FahimFahim appears on a pair of Space Bar tracks, and YOD has also recruited features from Lil Ugly Manebilly woods, and Nickelus F. Production comes from 88 Keys, Nicholas Craven, SadhuGold, and Elaquent.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Previously, Your Old Droog shared the Space Bar singles “Yuri” and “Meteor Man.”

    Advertisement

    Space Bar Artwork:

    Space Bar artwork your old droog new album meteor man

    Space Bar Tracklist:
    01. Space Bar Intro
    02. Cosmonaut
    03. Yuri
    04. White Russian
    05. Bloody mary
    06. Babushka IV (Zinfandel)
    07. 2001: A Space Yodyssey
    08. Sector 7 Interlude
    09. Meteor Man (feat. Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods)
    10. Mojito (feat. Nickelus F)
    11. Blue Hawaiian (feat. Tha God Fahim)
    12. Dom Perignon (feat. Tha God Fahim)
    13. Space Bar Outro

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Wet Leg Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Two New Songs: Stream

November 29, 2021

Dave Grohl Lisa Loeb

Dave Grohl Covers Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)" to Kick Off New Hanukkah Cover Song Series with Greg Kurstin

November 28, 2021

Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick Share New Single "Nothing's Impossible": Stream

November 27, 2021

tony iommi scent of dark

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Returns with New Song "Scent of Dark": Stream

November 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album Space Bar: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale