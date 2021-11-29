Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album Space Bar: Stream

Your Old Droog has unveiled the new album Space Bar. Stream it below with Apple Music or Spotify.

A meditation on travel, space, culture, and limits, Space Bar is set beyond Earth’s atmosphere. “Here we are, in space,” he says. “A bar in space, at that. Drink up!”

This is the ever-prolific Droog’s fourth (!) new album of the year, following TIME and his two collaborations with Tha God Fahim, Tha Wolf on Wall St and Tha YOD Fahim. Fahim appears on a pair of Space Bar tracks, and YOD has also recruited features from Lil Ugly Mane, billy woods, and Nickelus F. Production comes from 88 Keys, Nicholas Craven, SadhuGold, and Elaquent.

Advertisement

Related Video

Previously, Your Old Droog shared the Space Bar singles “Yuri” and “Meteor Man.”

Advertisement

Space Bar Artwork:

Space Bar Tracklist:

01. Space Bar Intro

02. Cosmonaut

03. Yuri

04. White Russian

05. Bloody mary

06. Babushka IV (Zinfandel)

07. 2001: A Space Yodyssey

08. Sector 7 Interlude

09. Meteor Man (feat. Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods)

10. Mojito (feat. Nickelus F)

11. Blue Hawaiian (feat. Tha God Fahim)

12. Dom Perignon (feat. Tha God Fahim)

13. Space Bar Outro